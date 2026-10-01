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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Nico O'Reilly forced out of England squad through injury as Man City left-back returns to club for assessment

N. O'Reilly
England
Croatia
Croatia vs England
UEFA Nations League A

Manchester City starlet Nico O'Reilly has been forced to withdraw from the England squad following an injury setback during the international break. The versatile defender will return to the Etihad Campus immediately to undergo further medical evaluation by the club's staff.

  • International camp cut short for City youngster

    O'Reilly's hopes of making a sustained impact during the current international window have been dashed following an unfortunate training ground incident. The Manchester City academy graduate, who successfully transitioned into a senior role under former manager Pep Guardiola, was a notable absentee during the Three Lions' recent victory over Czechia and has now been officially released from duty to return to Manchester.

    The Football Association confirmed the news via a formal update, explaining that the versatile defender would not be available for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. 'Nico O'Reilly has returned to Manchester City and will play no part in the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures,' the statement read. 'No further replacements are planned as the Three Lions prepare to face Croatia in Rijeka on Saturday before returning to Wembley to take on Czechia on Tuesday.'

  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    A difficult window for the versatile left-back

    It has been a testing period for O'Reilly, who featured prominently in England's opening Nations League match against Spain at Wembley. While he logged 90 minutes in that high-stakes encounter, he was unfortunately involved in the build-up to the equalising goal that allowed the visitors back into the game, eventually resulting in a 3-2 defeat for the Three Lions.

    England currently sit second in League A Group 3 of the Nations League with three points, ahead of third-placed Croatia on goal difference. Spain lead the group with a perfect record of six points, while Czechia remain bottom of the standings without a single point.

  • Anfield availability in significant doubt

    Manchester City fans will be watching the situation closely as their side prepares for a crucial trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. O'Reilly has featured in six appearances across all competitions this season, providing one assist, making his potential absence a notable concern for the squad depth.

    The upcoming visit to Merseyside on October 11 is expected to be particularly intense, with Manchester City topping the Premier League table with a perfect 15 points, while Liverpool sit sixth on nine points. Coupled with recent developments regarding the Premier League's investigation into City's financial affairs and a guaranteed raucous atmosphere at Anfield, having a full-strength squad will be vital for the Citizens.

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  • Czechia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Opportunities arise elsewhere in the squad

    While O'Reilly's departure is a setback for the player, it creates a clear opening for other talents within the national team setup. Lewis Hall is the primary beneficiary of the vacancy at left-back, with the Newcastle United man having already impressed during the full 90 minutes in Prague. Hall is now widely expected to retain his starting position for the match against Croatia as he looks to cement his place in the senior squad.

UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
England crest
England
ENG