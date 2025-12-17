Neymar on the move?! Santos contract push could be hijacked by rivals as players urge Brazilian superstar to complete transfer

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Santos president Marcelo Teixeira admitted that renewing Neymar's contract, which finishes at the end of this year, was of the utmost importance to the Brazilian giants.
He said last week: "Renewing Neymar's contract is a priority for Santos right now. Everything depends on the budget. We have a budget that is based on what we can spend. We are talking and negotiating in search of a common ground, adapting Neymar's current contract to 2026. There is good intention on his part, on the part of NR [the company that manages the striker's career], and on the part of Santos. That's already a good start. We need this adjustment to lead to a positive financial outcome for both sides. We are in talks regarding some contract renewals, especially Neymar's, and we are very confident. Neymar's project is also aimed at next year's World Cup, and we are in this dialogue to ensure he stays."