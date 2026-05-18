Neymar reveals Brazil jacket gift from Sir David Beckham's son Romeo as Santos star waits on 'dream' 2026 World Cup call-up

Neymar caught the eye in the mixed zone following Santos' 3-0 defeat to Cortiba in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, with the forward appeared wearing a striking green and yellow jacket that many supporters interpreted as a come-and-get-me plea to the national team. However, the 34-year-old was quick to clarify that the garment was actually a personal gift from Romeo, the son of England legend Beckham.

“This jacket was a gift from a friend of mine, who is Beckham’s son, Romeo Beckham,” Neymar explained to reporters. “He even wrote something about the Olympics here. I told him I was going to wear it. That's why, it wasn’t to send any kind of message.”

He added: “Everyone is waiting for this, waiting for tomorrow’s call-up. Why not use it? Besides being a player, I want to be there. If I’m not there, I’ll just be another person cheering for Brazil in the World Cup.”







