Neymar could take ownership of Santos' training ground as shocking details of £13m debt owed to Brazilian superstar revealed

The massive obligation is split into two parts. The club must first pay £4m in five monthly instalments of £760,000 between January and May 2026, without any monetary correction. Following that, the remaining £9m is to be settled across 43 monthly payments of £200,000 starting in June, but this portion will be adjusted for inflation using the IPCA/FGV index. The overarching goal is to clear the debt by early 2030. Crucially, if Santos miss a single instalment, the club have agreed to an acceleration clause that forces them to pay the entire £9m balance immediately in cash.