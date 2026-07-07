Neymar's father issues desperate plea to Brazil star to 'keep playing football' amid retirement fears

Neymar has confirmed his international retirement following a stunning 2-1 defeat to Norway at MetLife Stadium. The 34-year-old was left visibly devastated on the pitch as an Erling Haaland brace sent the Selecao crashing out in the round of 16, marking the nation's earliest World Cup exit since 1990. Despite scoring a stoppage-time penalty to become the first Brazilian to reach 80 international goals, Neymar admitted that his time in the famous yellow shirt has reached its conclusion.

The forward, who was left inconsolable on the pitch after the final whistle, addressed the media in a somber mixed zone. "I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here; I finished here," he told reporters. The announcement signals the end of a 16-year journey that saw him win the 2013 Confederations Cup and lead his country to Olympic gold in 2016.



