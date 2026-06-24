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Neymar Treino BrasilNelson Terme/CBF
Khaled Mahmoud

'Like it's the last day of your life!' - Neymar's dad shares motivational message to Brazil star as return from injury nears

Neymar
Brazil
Scotland vs Brazil
Scotland
World Cup

Neymar is closing in on a highly anticipated return to action for the Selecao, and his father has marked the occasion with a powerful motivational tribute. As Brazil prepare for their crucial World Cup group-stage clash against Scotland, an emotional message has resurfaced to inspire the veteran forward.

  • A father’s timeless advice for the Selecao icon

    Neymar’s father took to social media to share a poignant video hours before Brazil's third-round World Cup group-stage fixture against Scotland. The post, shared on Neymar Senior's Instagram account, features a clip of the Santos star delivering a stirring speech in the locker room, reflecting on the lessons his father instilled in him from a young age.

    In the footage, which originally dates back to the Kings League Brazil final at the Allianz Parque in May 2025, Neymar can be heard telling his teammates: “My father always told me, you know? Every time I went onto the pitch, he would say: ‘Son, run, dedicate yourself, play as if it were the last game of your life’. So, run, my brother, run as if it were the last day of your life.”

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  • neymar(C)Getty Images

    Neymar ready to impact from the bench

    The timing of the post is significant as Neymar prepares to make his first appearance since suffering a calf injury. The 34-year-old sustained the setback while playing for Santos in a 3-0 defeat against Coritiba on May 17, sparking fears about his fitness ahead of the international summer.

    Neymar is named on the bench for the clash against Scotland. After traveling to Miami to join the squad, the legendary forward has completed his recovery process and is deemed fit enough to play a part as a substitute, providing a massive psychological boost to the Brazilian camp as they look to secure their progression in the tournament.

  • Nostalgia and motivation combined

    The video shared by Neymar’s father isn’t just about the words; it is a montage of the forward's illustrious career with the national team. It features highlight-reel moments from previous years, including his spectacular goal against Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals - a match that ultimately ended in heartbreak for the Selecao following a penalty shootout.

    By blending the locker room speech with iconic goals, the message serves as a reminder of Neymar's enduring importance to Brazilian football. Despite the injury concerns and his move back to South American club football with Santos, he remains the talismanic figure around whom the national team's hopes often revolve during major tournaments.

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    Crucial World Cup clash on the horizon

    Brazil currently sit at the top of Group C with four points, following a 1-1 draw against Morocco and a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti. Meanwhile, Scotland occupy third place with three points, having secured a 1-0 win against Haiti before suffering a defeat by the same scoreline to Morocco, who sit in second place, level on points with Brazil.

    Throughout his career, Neymar has made 13 World Cup appearances, scoring eight goals and providing four assists along the way.