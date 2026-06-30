Ex-Netherlands star predicts Virgil van Dijk will RETIRE from international duty after 2026 World Cup failure with Ronald Koeman '100%' gone

In the wake of a devastating exit that saw the Netherlands fail to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their storied history, Ronald de Boer believes a change in leadership is inevitable.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Ajax and Rangers midfielder expressed his conviction that Ronald Koeman will not remain in his post beyond the tournament, especially with the 63-year-old’s contract expiring this summer.

“Let me put it this way, I think he does it himself and I think he will because the pressure is high,” De Boer explained. “And he said, ‘I’m going to think about it in maybe one night or maybe two nights’, but he’s going to step away for 100 per cent sure. He will do it on his own terms because if he’s not doing it, I think Nigel de Jong, the technical director of the federation, will do it. We need a new fire in this Dutch team and starting with the coach, I think that will happen.” The manager himself has already admitted to considering his position after the shootout heartbreak.



