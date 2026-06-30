'Makes me sick to my stomach' - Netherlands ripped apart for 'idiotic' penalty shootout run-ups as Morocco end their 2026 World Cup dream

However, Van Hooijdonk refused to blame simple pressure, instead targeting the overcomplicated techniques used by the modern generation.

"Pressure is something you cannot train for, but we have a national team coach who took 1,423 penalties during his playing career. He scored them all without doing anything crazy," the former striker stated.

Demanding a return to basics under Ronald Koeman, he added: "Put the ball down, take a run-up, and shoot. I would expect that national coach to have said: 'Boys, everyone who takes a penalty is allowed to miss. But only in one way: a normal run-up and shoot.' All those idiotic things, it makes me so sick to my stomach..."