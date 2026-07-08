Paul Pogba on the move again? Monaco leave door open for ex-Man Utd midfielder to depart after injury-plagued debut season

General manager Thiago Scuro has sparked speculation regarding Pogba's future by confirming that the midfielder could leave the club during the current transfer window. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Scuro admitted that the club is evaluating the Frenchman's position as he enters the final twelve months of his contract.

When asked if the 33-year-old was likely to move on, Scuro provided a very honest assessment of the situation. "Yes, of course," the director stated. "Maybe he will leave, maybe he will stay. It's a very complicated subject. We have a lot of respect for the person first. When he arrived here, he was very positive, he helped the young players. But the truth is also that the project (with him) didn't work well last season. When we started it, the expectations we had were very different."



