Monaco trigger €11m purchase option on Ansu Fati - the man that inherited Lionel Messi’s fabled No.10 shirt at Barcelona

Both Barcelona and Monaco have confirmed the permanent transfer. Following a successful season-long loan, Monaco triggered the €11m clause to secure Fati on a contract running until 2030. Barcelona confirmed the agreement in an official club statement, noting that they have retained a percentage of any future sale.
During his loan spell last season, Fati rediscovered his best form, making 30 appearances and scoring 12 goals for Monaco. This impressive return equated to a goal every 110 minutes, which stood as the best ratio in Ligue 1. Fati was also named man of the match on three occasions, proving his worth to Monaco.