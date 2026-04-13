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MLS Winners & Lsoers (04.13.2026)GOAL
Tom Hindle

MLS winners and Losers: Julian Hall is the real best youngster in MLS, German Berterame snaps his cold streak, and Tata Martino could be in serious trouble

Inter Miami CF
G. Berterame
Red Bull New York
FEATURES
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United
San Diego FC
Portland Timbers
P. Neville

Results were all over the place, and a few big-name managers turned in the kind of coaching performances that could make or break seasons.

This was a big week for anyone who likes to point out MLS's lack of parity. It was a strange slate of fixtures. Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw. LAFC, previously undefeated, were beaten by a struggling Portland. San Diego FC lost again. Nothing about this league is predictable, and that is why we love it.

Look deeper, though, and there are some compelling storylines emerging. Julian Hall, so often second fiddle to Cavan Sullivan in the battle for MLS's best young player, continued to impress. German Berterame showed that he might not be such a bad signing after all. And a big-name manager might just have come up with the kind of result that will save his job.

GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers in MLS after another chaotic weekend of action...

  • Julian Hall New York Red BullsGetty

    WINNER: Julian Hall

    The best young player in MLS is not Cavan Sullivan, at least not right now. It is simple: Julian Hall is playing better. Sure, the New York Red Bulls striker has been given more of a chance to showcase his quality, but Hall has certainly made the most of it. He started the season by scoring goals and has now taken to setting them up. Against Miami, he did not find the net but was crucial to everything. The American set up two goals brilliantly and might have scored one or two of his own. This World Cup is probably one cycle too early for Hall, but he is developing into a real talent.

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  • Mikey Varas Getty

    LOSER: Mikey Varas

    What is happening in San Diego? They played some of the best soccer in the league last year and were remarkably consistent throughout, routinely picking up points and fully deserving of the deep playoff run they pulled off. This year, though, things look a little shaky. You would figure it would be in attack where the expansion franchise struggled, especially in the absence of the exiled Chucky Lozano.

    But it is in defense where things are rocky. San Diego have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six fixtures in all competitions and have not won since March 11. Discipline is an issue, too. They concede the second-most fouls in the league and have had players sent off three times in MLS alone. Last weekend was an embodiment of this team to date. Mikey Varas' side went 1-0 up but steadily let the lead slip away. They were 2-1 down by halftime and had a player sent off within two minutes of the second half, which rather quelled any hope of a comeback.

    Varas has now overseen a streak of six games without a win. His job is certainly safe, but the first-time head coach is facing a difficult run. It will be interesting to see how they dig themselves out of this hole.

  • German Beterame Getty

    WINNER: German Berterame

    Finally.

    Did Inter Miami need a striker this often? Or, more accurately, did they really need to spend designated player money on one? Almost certainly not. Berterame was expensive and, thus far, he has not quite fit. The rationale at the time was that he would offer crucial depth for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Well, Miami are out of that, and recent games have shown that the Herons, quite simply, are better when he is not playing.

    But on Saturday, he showed where his value can be: as an inside-the-box presence. His goal was not a particularly tough one, as Berterame found himself a little too open in the Red Bulls box and slotted home. Still, they all count, and it might be the kind of moment the former Liga MX man needs to find his feet in MLS.

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  • Emmanuel Latte Lath Atlanta United Getty

    LOSER: Emmanuel Latte Lath

    Is it time to call Emmanuel Latte Lath a flop? Atlanta United spent big on the striker, and he simply has not panned out in the year and a bit he has been in the league. Sure, that is not necessarily his fault. He can surely have some gripes about the lack of service he has received while playing for Atlanta United. Being the No. 9 for a team that does not create many chances is a tough ask.

    But he also has not done himself many favors. A return of eight goals in 32 games last year was poor. And he has scored one in his first seven this season. This weekend was a particularly poor one for the Ivorian, as he simply could not get going against a resurgent Chicago Fire. To be sure, Atlanta will encourage him to try to shoot himself out of this slump. But until then, he looks like an overpriced player who simply cannot adjust to MLS.

  • Phil NevilleGetty

    WINNER: Phil Neville

    Neville was certainly playing for his job this week. Portland endured a rough start to the season and, with a tough slate ahead, there was reason to believe the Englishman was one loss away from being shown the door. LAFC, even at home, seemed the exact wrong opponent for any sort of heroics.

    But Portland made it happen. They were outshot by LAFC but had more of the ball and were clinical when it mattered, battling their way to a 2-1 victory thanks to a 96th-minute winner from Kevin Kelsy. Neville has been remarkably uncompromising in his style of football. Portland are always going to try to have the ball. They always want to play some version of a 4-3-3. It is a feast-or-famine sort of style, but here it worked, and Neville will survive another day.

  • Ben Olsen Houston DynamoGetty

    LOSER: Ben Olsen

    Houston Dynamo opened their checkbook this summer. The historically frugal franchise committed $13 million to improving on the pitch, bringing in a slew of talent to give Ben Olsen a real shot at pushing up the table after a playoff-less season. And it figured to be a smart decision. Olsen is a veteran coach who can put a team together, especially going forward.

    The issue? The defense has been woeful so far. Houston have conceded 16 goals thus far, the second worst in the Western Conference. This weekend was particularly bleak, when they shipped six goals at Colorado. The Rapids are a fine team, but allowing six goals is never good. Olsen and co. will need to tighten things up going forward.