Milos Kerkez explains why Andoni Iraola is 'perfect fit' for Liverpool after 'surprise' Arne Slot sacking

The appointment of Iraola marks a significant shift in direction for Liverpool, but for Kerkez, it represents a return to a familiar and successful partnership. After joining Bournemouth from Dutch club AZ in the summer of 2023, the Hungarian flourished under Iraola - clocking up 74 appearances over two seasons and earning a spot in the 2024–25 PFA Team of the Year. That stellar form paved the way for his £40 million move to Anfield, where player and coach are now reunited. Now, the 22-year-old left-back is uniquely positioned to explain what the squad can expect from their new boss.

Speaking to The Athletic about the reunion, Kerkez expressed his delight at the club's choice to bring in a manager he knows so well. "I worked for him before and he helped me and improved me a lot in the two years that I spent with him," Kerkez says. "I was really happy he got the job: obviously for myself but also for the team. Everyone knows what type of football he plays, so I think he is the perfect fit for us. He’s all about intensity. He’s not scared to play one-on-one all over the pitch, to press high and to be on the front foot always. I think the other guys also like how he works."