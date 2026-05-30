Mikel Arteta suggests Arsenal deserved crucial penalty vs PSG as he takes aim at 'important' decisions in Champions League final loss

Arteta could not hide his frustration with the officiating after watching his side fall short in Budapest. The Arsenal manager pointed to a specific incident involving a challenge on Noni Madueke as a potential turning point that went against his team. "I watch it back and it could easily be a penalty. Especially we see the penalty they gave me this year in the competition. This season, the referee made a decision, and he made a different one with Cristhian Mosquera and that is an important one." the Spaniard told TNT Sports.
The defeat was particularly galling for the Gunners, who have now played more games in this competition without winning it than any other club. Despite a season of immense progress, Arteta felt the fine margins of the final were influenced by the nervy 4-3 win on penalties over Arsenal that ultimately saw PSG retain their crown.