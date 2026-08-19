Michael Carrick's next priority? Man Utd closing in on £60m Premier League star

Midfield reinforcement has been a primary area of focus for United during the summer transfer window. The club has already completed the arrivals of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea. United had previously agreed a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson before backing out due to knee injury concerns.

They also pursued Elliot Anderson, but the England international ultimately opted to join rivals Manchester City. Current squad injuries have further accelerated United's search. Manuel Ugarte suffered an injury during the World Cup with Uruguay, while Mason Mount missed the final two games of pre-season.