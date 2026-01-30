Maya Jama & Ruben Dias suffer burglary with 'a number of items' stolen from Cheshire mansion while couple were away on Man City & Love Island duty
Dias away watching Man City while Jama films Love Island All-Stars
Portugal international Dias was attending City’s Champions League game against Galatasaray when the burglary in question took place. Pep Guardiola’s side welcomed Turkish opposition to the Etihad Stadium as they secured automatic qualification into the last-16 of elite European competition.
Dias played no part in said contest as he is currently ruled out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury. He was on hand to offer his support from the stands. Jama, meanwhile, is in South Africa as she hosts the latest series of Love Island All-Stars. With their house unattended, opportunistic thieves were able to stage a raid.
A spokesperson for Cheshire Police has told the BBC: “Shortly after 11.10pm on Wednesday 28 January, police received reports of a burglary at an address in Alderley Edge. Officers attended and found entry had been made to the property and a number of items had been stolen. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”
Setting up home: Dias & Jama left devastated
Dias is said to have returned home to find several rooms ransacked and personal property missing. He raised the alarm and made a call to local police. He and Jama have only been living together since late last year, with the former moving out of Manchester’s city centre while the latter has headed north from London.
A source has told The Sun of their reaction to seeing a lavish four-bedroom property broken into: “They are devastated. The house is the first they have moved into as a couple and is very special to them.
“Thankfully, neither was at home, but they are very upset that their personal space has been invaded. They love the house because it is tucked away down a very quiet street with no passing traffic.”
Away day gangs: Dias raid the latest to sting professional footballers
The Sun goes on to report how the raid is the latest to be carried out by supposed “away day gangs”, with the homes of professional footballers being targeted while they are taking part in high-profile fixtures. Previous victims in Manchester City’s squad include England internationals Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling, along with Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez.
Dias and Jama’s lavish home, which sits in the popular Alderley Edge region of Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle’, is said to boast “landscaped gardens and a full indoor leisure suite including swimming pool, spa bath, sauna and gym”.
It is claimed that the house has “hi-tech security including a sophisticated zoned alarm system, CCTV and electric gates”. Dias and Jama are also said to “employ a security company to carry out spot checks on the house”. Burglars have been able to get around those preventative measures.
Council house Queen: Jama enjoys the perks of fame & fortune
Jama, who met City defender Dias at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, recently spoke of how proud she is at putting her Bristol council estate past behind her to become a property-owning, television presenter with over three million Instagram followers to her name.
She said in response to an online question in which she was asked to confirm whether she had officially moved out of London: “To answer my DMs right now lol I also bought a house in the Cotswolds last year so I’ll be there sometimes. Writing it like that just makes you sound like a braggy f**k but I’m very proud of myself. Council house Queen to multiple property owner.”
Jama and Dias have spent plenty of time together outside of their respective homes since confirming their relationship in the spring of 2025. Sun-soaked holidays have been enjoyed, while Jama has spoken of “missing” her partner while heading to an entirely different continent to film Love Island.