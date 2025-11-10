'There he is!' - Maya Jama cheers on boyfriend Ruben Dias as Man City beat Liverpool after viewing £4m mansion with Portuguese defender

City moved to within four points of table-topping Arsenal as they picked up three precious points against their modern-day rivals. Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku were on target for the Blues as they piled more misery on the reigning Premier League champions.
Jama was given plenty to cheer in the stands, with the Love Island host taking in another trip to the Etihad. She has been a regular at City matches this season, with Dias taking in 15 appearances across all competitions. He has now reached another international break and will be heading off on 2026 World Cup qualifying duty with Portugal.