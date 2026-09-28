'Not an impossible mission!' Mateo Kovacic claims Croatia can end Spain's 39-game unbeaten streak in Nations League clash

Kovacic spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated showdown in Seville, offering high praise for Luis de la Fuente's side. The 32-year-old midfielder acknowledged the magnitude of the task facing Croatia against a team he considers the best on the planet, especially after Spain kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 win over England, while Croatia secured a 2-1 victory over Czechia in the opening round.

Addressing the formidable streak held by the hosts, Kovacic remained focused on Croatia's own objectives rather than the record books. 'We know that they are the world champions and that they have gone 39 games without losing, but we don't want to deal with that, but rather with our game, fight and try to take away their most powerful weapon, which is the ball. We want to win,' the midfielder explained during his press conference.