Marseille offer fresh update on Mason Greenwood's future and deliver financial blow to Man Utd

The Manchester United academy graduate’s performances have been widely praised, with his manager Roberto De Zerbi even suggesting he has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or. Continuing his excellent form this season, Greenwood has already scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances.
Across all competitions this term, he has accumulated 14 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, consistently proving himself as one of the league's standout performers. This impact has solidified his value, with the club president believing he is pushing a £100 million valuation.