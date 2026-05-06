Manuel Neuer bemoans Bayern Munich’s lack of ‘killer instinct’ as Harry Kane and Co see Champions League dream die against PSG

Bayern Munich captain Neuer did not hold back in his assessment of the club's Champions League semi-final exit, pointing directly to a lack of composure in the final third. Speaking after the 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena, which saw PSG progress 6-5 on aggregate, the veteran shot-stopper suggested that the difference between the two sides was purely down to efficiency.
"I think we didn't have the killer instinct in attack today, but ultimately we did have the opportunities to win the game," Neuer told DAZN. The former Germany international cut a frustrated figure as he watched his side struggle to find the net until the dying moments of the match, despite controlling large spells of possession against the defending champions.