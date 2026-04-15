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Khaled Mahmoud

Man City offer support to Antoine Semenyo after Ghana star reveals 'unacceptable' online racist abuse

A. Semenyo
Manchester City
Bournemouth
Premier League

Manchester City have thrown their full support behind Antoine Semenyo after the forward revealed he has once again been the target of "unacceptable" racist abuse online. The Ghana international took to social media to highlight the latest incident appearing to target him, prompting a swift response from footballing authorities.

  • Semenyo highlights systemic abuse

    According to Sky Sports, City have reportedly stepped in to support Semenyo after the forward went public with the latest wave of racial abuse directed at him this season. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old shared a screenshot of an abusive comment on his Instagram story, adding the caption: "It's started again."

    This recent incident highlights a distressing and repetitive pattern for the player, who has faced multiple instances of discrimination throughout the current campaign. In response, the club has acted swiftly to provide the forward with full backing and the necessary resources to navigate the aftermath of these hateful messages.

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    History of incidents this season

    During the season opener against Liverpool, Semenyo - then playing for Bournemouth - reported being racially abused by a spectator, prompting referee Anthony Taylor to briefly halt play. Despite the incident, the Ghanaian international delivered a strong performance, netting two goals in a 4-2 loss.

    The confrontation led to legal repercussions, as Merseyside Police arrested and charged 47-year-old Mark Mogan with a racially aggravated public order offence. Although Mogan denied the charges at Liverpool Magistrates' Court in December, the case is moving forward, with a trial set to begin on April 22.

  • Premier League responds to latest incident

    While City are offering support from within the club, the Premier League has vowed to stand by the Ghana star. A spokesperson said: "We are appalled at the unacceptable online racist abuse targeted at Antoine Semenyo and have offered our support to the player and club. Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society. It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue and we will work alongside clubs, football bodies, law enforcement and social media companies to ensure this remains a priority for all. Any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including custodial sentences, football banning orders and criminal records."

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    FA speak out on Semenyo abuse

    The Football Association has also expressed its outrage following Semenyo's revelation. The governing body added in a statement: "We are appalled at the unacceptable online racist abuse targeted at Antoine Semenyo and have offered out support to the player and club. Racism has not place in our game or anywhere in society. It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue and we will work alongside clubs, football bodies, law enforcement and social media companies to ensure this remains a priority for all. Any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including custodial sentences, football banning orders and criminal records."

    Semenyo joined City this past January, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract in a deal worth £64 million. Across the current campaign, the forward has made 40 appearances in all competitions for both City and Bournemouth. During this period, he has proven to be a vital offensive asset, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists.

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