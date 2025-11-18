Man Utd told Benjamin Sesko 'looks like an academy player' as Premier League legend delivers brutal verdict on £74m striker

Despite the big money transfer in the summer transfer window, Sesko has yet to fulfil the expectations of United fans. The Slovenia international was brought in to solve their attacking crisis, which deepened in the 2024-25 campaign. The likes of Joshua Zirzkee, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford failed miserably as the club endured a nightmare campaign.
The dearth of quality attacking options forced Ruben Amorim to spend heavily in the last window as he brought in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, alongside Sesko. While Cunha and Mbeumo's performance has been satisfactory, Sesko has failed miserably, scoring just two goals across all competitions.