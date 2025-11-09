Getty Images
'Must do better!' - Benjamin Sesko roasted for Man Utd struggles but ex-Arsenal forward compares misfiring striker to Thierry Henry
Sesko's difficult start and injury problems
Ruben Amorim introduced Sesko in the 58th minute of their 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. However, towards the closing stages of the game, the striker had to be taken off following a robust challenge from Micky van de Ven. His cameo performance featured a couple of missed chances.
The former RB Leipzig star has endured a difficult start to life in England, as he has scored just two goals in the 12 matches he has played thus far for the Red Devils across all competitions. His toothlessness in front of the goal has hampered United's performance at times.
Shearer not impressed by Sesko
Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Premier League record scorer Shearer said: "Sesko struggled again. He’s only scored twice in his 12 appearances and he came on today with just over half hour to go and had two really, really good chances and should have scored, to be honest. They worked it really well for him to get in. He’s either got to get his shot away early or he’s got to push that ball forward quicker. He’s not going to get that amount of time in the Premier League to work it back on his right foot. This one [Sesko’s second chance] is the bigger puzzle for me. I know he’s struggling for confidence but any centre-forward knows you cannot allow the centre-half to come back at you, you’ve got to get across Van de Ven.
"By that time he should have a picture in his head of where the keeper is and what he wants to do. I don’t think he has a clue he wants to do because I don’t even think he even knows Van de Ven is there and chasing him. I know he’s struggling with confidence but it’s a big ‘must do better’. No one likes to see him coming off injured and we hope his knee is okay but they are two chances you’d expect at that level that someone has to put away."
Sesko compared to Henry
Former Arsenal forward Walcott drew comparison between Sesko and Gunners legend Henry as he added: "As a forward player I’d always be my biggest critic. How many crosses did I get in? How many shots did I have? Did I beat my man? Benjamin Sesko isn’t contributing much at the moment and Manchester United don’t seem to be playing to his strengths. But there is still time.
"I remember when Thierry Henry came to the Premier League – he was a shadow of the player we remember now. I also played with Olivier Giroud – he took about 10 games to really get going, and not many people remember that. We could all see what type of player he was going to be in training."
How serious is Sesko's injury?
After the Spurs clash, Amorim had reacted to the fresh injury of Sesko as he said: "I have no idea. Because it's the knee, we never know. I'm concerned with the injury because it's in the knee. We need Ben to be a better team. We have to check everything, we have to check what has happened with him."
But on Sunday, Sportklub reported that the injury was not serious and shouldn’t rule Sesko out for a lengthy spell. However, the full extent of the injury will only be revealed after an MRI scan, which will take place in the coming days.
Amorim would hope that the striker recovers quickly during the international break and features for the club in their next Premier League clash against Everton on November 24.
