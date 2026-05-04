Man Utd reach shock agreement to rest Brazil star Matheus Cunha for rest of season amid injury fears ahead of World Cup

The decision to sideline the Brazilian international follows United's triumph in the against fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Cunha was instrumental in the victory over Liverpool, scoring a vital goal to help secure a win that mathematically guaranteed the Red Devils a place in next season’s Champions League.

With their primary objective for the domestic campaign now fulfilled, the club hierarchy feels they are in a position to assist the Brazilian national team. The agreement will see the number 10 sit out the final three matches of the season to focus entirely on his physical recovery, ESPNreports.