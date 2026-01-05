'Thank you, mister'– Man Utd players bid emotional farewell to Ruben Amorim highlighting sacked manager's popularity

United sacked Amorim after just 14 months in charge following an explosive breakdown in relations between the Portuguese coach and the club's hierarchy. Tensions boiled over after the draw with Leeds at the weekend, where a visibly frustrated Amorim used his post-match press conference to demand he be referred to as the "manager," not just the "head coach," and openly criticised director of football, Jason Wilcox.

This public airing of grievances, stemming from disagreements over transfer policy and tactical approach, was the final straw for the United board. United, currently sixth in the Premier League, said the decision was made "reluctantly" but was necessary to "give the team the best opportunity" for a higher finish.

Amorim departs with the lowest win rate of any permanent United manager in the Premier League era, a tenure marked by a problematic 3-4-3 system, but has received a torrent of well wishes from his many of his former players. Just not everyone.