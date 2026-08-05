Man Utd unveil Eva Olid as new head coach following Marc Skinner's shock departure just one month before new WSL season

Olid's appointment was announced on Wednesday morning, after the surprising departure of Skinner just two days' prior. The 43-year-old, who was the Women's Super League's longest serving manager before his exit, agreed to mutually terminate his contract last week, after initially offering his resignation. That came amid a slow and quiet summer transfer window which has raised questions over how competitive United will be in the upcoming WSL season, which begins in less than a month.
It was widely reported that the club was looking for a manager with a track record in developing players to replace Skinner, as a new direction with a focus on the promotion of academy talent and young prospects takes shape. United identified Olid as the perfect candidate for such a job, with her putting pen to paper on a two-year contract this week, with the option of a further year.