Man Utd ‘don’t want to negotiate’ on Marcus Rashford as transfer stance is spelled out to Barcelona in ‘back here’ warning from Old Trafford
Red Devils shut the door on Barca
United have made their position perfectly clear to Barcelona regarding Rashford, with the Premier League giants insisting they "don't want to negotiate" on a permanent €30m fee for the forward.
According to Fabrizio Romano, United's stance is described as resolute, with the message being sent back to Catalonia that the player is effectively "back here", for INEOS to decide what happens with his future next.
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Financial hurdles for the Blaugrana
Even if United were willing to sit at the table, Barcelona's ongoing financial constraints would still make a deal for Rashford extremely complicated.
The Catalan club continues to operate under strict La Liga salary caps and would need to sanction significant departures of their own before they could dream of meeting United’s valuation of the forward.
United are well aware of Barca's fiscal situation and believe that their firm "not for sale" stance will quickly force the Spanish giants to look elsewhere.
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Juventus enter the race for Rashford
The uncertainty surrounding Rashford’s situation has alerted several of Europe’s heavyweights, with Juventus now emerging as a serious contender for his signature. The Italian giants are looking to overhaul their attacking options after a disappointing domestic and European campaign.
The Bianconeri are reportedly searching for high-calibre international profiles to help them return to the top of Serie A. Rashford's tactical versatility and experience at the highest level are seen as ideal attributes for a Juventus side that has struggled to maintain consistency in the final third this season.
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What comes next?
For now, Rashford will remain focused on his duties at Barca, who hold a nine point lead at the top of La Liga. Hansi Flick's side can take another big step towards their second successive title with a win in their next game against Celta Vigo on Wednesday.