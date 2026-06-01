Man Utd have ‘accelerated talks’ for £38m transfer target - but face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG & Inter for highly-rated midfielder

United are emerging as the strongest contenders to secure the signature of Fernandes this summer. The club views the young Portuguese as a long-term solution, with the tactical vision of pairing him alongside club captain Bruno Fernandes in a new-look midfield unit.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United’s transfer committee has “accelerated talks” with the player’s representatives. The prospect of moving to Old Trafford is said to be highly appealing to the youngster, particularly as Fernandes himself is said to be attracted by the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.