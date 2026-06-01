Man Utd have ‘accelerated talks’ for £38m transfer target - but face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG & Inter for highly-rated midfielder
Red Devils move into pole position
United are emerging as the strongest contenders to secure the signature of Fernandes this summer. The club views the young Portuguese as a long-term solution, with the tactical vision of pairing him alongside club captain Bruno Fernandes in a new-look midfield unit.
Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United’s transfer committee has “accelerated talks” with the player’s representatives. The prospect of moving to Old Trafford is said to be highly appealing to the youngster, particularly as Fernandes himself is said to be attracted by the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.
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A crowded race for the Hammers star
While Michael Carrick's side are making the most decisive moves, they are far from alone in their admiration. Arsenal remain interested in Fernandes as a replacement for Christian Norgaard, while European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely.
The competition does not end there, as Chelsea and Aston Villa have also joined the race to keep the player in the Premier League. Meanwhile, in Italy, the Serie A giants are circling, with United needing to stave off interest from the likes of Inter, Juventus, and Napoli, who are all keeping tabs on the midfielder.
Relegation forces West Ham's hand
West Ham originally signed Fernandes last summer from Southampton for a fee of £38 million ($51m). However, the club’s disappointing season and the likelihood of a major rebuild have significantly increased the chances of his departure during the upcoming transfer window.
The Hammers have placed a £42m-£50m ($67m) valuation on the player, though this figure is expected to drop following relegation. Fernandes is under contract until 2030 and has no release clause, which theoretically strengthens West Ham’s negotiating position, but the financial pressures of the Championship mean a sale appears increasingly likely.
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Strategic battle for a top talent
The 21-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football, having proven he can shine even in a struggling side. He is a tremendous talent who has shown his quality in a difficult environment, and there is little doubt among scouts that he is good enough to play at the highest level of European competition. Ultimately, the battle for Fernandes’ future is shaping up to be a chess match between West Ham’s financial strategy and the ambitions of Europe’s elite clubs.