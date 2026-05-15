Arsenal join transfer race for West Ham star Mateus Fernandes as Mikel Arteta attempts to ‘reshape’ the Gunners’ midfield

Arteta is reportedly keen to strengthen his midfield options, with Fernandes emerging as a leading target, as per The Times. The Arsenal manager is believed to favour technically gifted and versatile players, qualities the Portuguese midfielder has demonstrated during his first season in the Premier League with West Ham. Fernandes has made 36 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

His ability to operate both as a deep-lying playmaker and in more advanced midfield roles fits the profile Arteta is seeking as he plans a refresh. Arsenal are also prepared to listen to offers for Christian Norgaard, who has struggled for minutes since arriving from Brentford. Fernandes could therefore arrive to compete with key midfield figures such as Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.