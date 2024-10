Torino star Samuele Ricci admits he is flattered by the links to Manchester City, while revealing he has studied Rodri's game to improve his own.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodri out for season with ACL injury

Torino's Ricci among Man City's targets

Italian admits he studies Spaniard's game Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below