Maghnes Akliouche completes 'dream' transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco

PSG have officially announced the signing of Akliouche from AS Monaco. The 24-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will keep him in the French capital until 2031. The versatile playmaker will wear the number 11 shirt for his new club.
Returning to the Ile-de-France region where he grew up represents a significant milestone in his rapidly developing career. Akliouche expressed his immediate delight after completing the transfer. He thanked club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting advisor Luis Campos, and head coach Luis Enrique for placing their trust in his abilities.