Getty Images
Replacing Bradley Barcola? PSG on brink of completing imminent €50m transfer
PSG close in on Akliouche
PSG are on the verge of completing another major signing to reinforce their formidable frontline under head coach Luis Enrique. Les Parisiens are closing in on Monaco winger Akliouche, with a deal now described as imminent, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The two-time consecutive European champions moved swiftly to land the 24-year-old international, identifying him as a top priority for their attacking rotation. Securing Akliouche represents a crucial move for PSG as they seek to reinforce their squad. His arrival is expected to cover the highly probable departure of fellow winger Bradley Barcola this summer.
- AFP
Monaco accept improved €50m offer
Transfer negotiations between the two French clubs reached a quick resolution after PSG returned with an improved offer. Monaco initially turned down an opening bid of €45 million from the Parisian side for the talented winger.
However, PSG refused to back down and promptly increased their proposal to €50m. Monaco accepted the upgraded fee, clearing the way for the player to finalise terms with the capital club. The agreement allows the French international to make a high-profile move across Ligue 1 after spending his entire professional career in the Principality.
International pedigree and Monaco development
Akliouche originally joined Monaco's youth academy back in 2018 before earning his promotion to the first team in 2021. He has since developed into a key performer in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons.
The 24-year-old attacker has earned ten senior caps for the France national team, scoring one goal for Les Bleus during his international career so far. He was also part of the France squad that competed at the 2026 World Cup. Akliouche made one appearance during the tournament, coming off the bench as an 83rd-minute substitute for Barcola in a 3-0 group-stage victory over Iraq.
- AFP
Medical underway ahead of 2031 deal
The transfer process is now entering its final stages as the attacker prepares to officially join Enrique's squad. Akliouche travelled to Paris on Thursday to undergo his official medical examination.
Passing his medical tests is the final step required before he can formally sign his contract with the reigning European champions. Once the formalities are complete, the winger will put pen to paper on a long-term contract running until June 2031. He will then immediately integrate into PSG's squad to bolster their options on the flank.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting