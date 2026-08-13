'He was sensational!' - Luis Enrique blown away by €50m PSG debutant in UEFA Super Cup

PSG successfully secured the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Premier League side Aston Villa. The showpiece fixture provided the perfect platform for summer signing Akliouche to make his highly anticipated debut for Les Parisiens.

The 24-year-old French international was handed a starting berth by head coach Enrique, immediately convincing the Spanish tactician of his immense worth. Deployed in a demanding false nine role, the former Monaco attacker played for 45 minutes before being substituted. Despite playing in an unfamiliar central attacking position, Akliouche received heavy praise from his new manager following the European triumph.