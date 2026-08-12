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Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa - UEFA Super Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

PSG win the UEFA Super Cup too: Aston Villa beaten 2-1, Doué decisive, Madjo the revelation

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup

The clash between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League is won by the French side

Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg to win the UEFA Super Cup, the traditional meeting between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. Luis Enrique's reigning European champions took on Unai Emery's Villans. PSG arrived on the back of last season's Champions League triumph, their second in a row. Aston Villa were chasing another trophy to cap a remarkable season. Both PSG and Aston Villa had one success in this competition to their name: the French side won it in 2025, beating Tottenham 6-5 on penalties, while the English club lifted it in 1982, overcoming Barcelona in the two-legged final (0-1 and 3-0 after extra time). Somali official Omar Artan took charge, having been sensationally excluded from the World Cup after the United States denied him a visa to enter the country.


PSG won 2-1 thanks to goals, one in each half, from Kvaratskhelia, whose right-footed strike at mid-height to the near post left Bizot, standing in tonight for Dibu Martinez, looking less than convincing, and Doué, who timed his run on the edge of offside. Villa's temporary equaliser arrived right at the end of the first half through 17-year-old Madjo, the revelation of the evening(WHO IS MADJO). PSG have now won their second European Super Cup.


PSG-ASTON VILLA 2-1

SCORERS: 20' Kvaratskhelia (P), 45' Madjo (A), 61' Doué (P)

  • Goals and key moments

    95' - Buendia gets across his man at the near post but can't get enough on the header and sends it wide

    90' - Dembele's weak left-footed effort is gathered on the ground by Bizot

    74' - Joao Gomes lets fly with a powerful effort, but the defence blocks it

    70' - Bizot keeps out a thunderous Nuno Mendes strike from outside the box

    62' - Hemmings hits a powerful shot, but Safonov saves

    61' - Doué, played through on the edge of offside, scores PSG's second with a curling left-footed effort from close range. The VAR check confirms the goal

    59' - Buendia's header goes over

    50' - McGinn tries a left-footed shot towards the far post, but Safonov denies him

    45' - After so many headed chances, this time Madjo scores, with a left-footed volley, falling and under pressure

    41' - Madjo gets up for another header. This one is a simple chance, and he misses badly

    35' - Madjo goes again, curling a right-footed effort towards the far post that drifts wide

    28' - With a header, 17-year-oldMadjo goes close to scoring

    20' - As the move continues, the ball breaks back to Kvaratskhelia, who drills a right-footed shot at mid-height inside the near post, beating Bizot, who is late to it

    19' - Kvaratskhelia finds Doué, whose shot, deflected by a defender, is saved by Bizot

    13' - Kamara's right-footed effort from outside the box goes just wide

    11' - Vitinha blazes high from distance

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  • The teamsheet

    PSG 2-1 Aston Villa

    Scorers: 20' Kvaratskhelia (P), 45' Madjo (A), 61' Doué (P)


    PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (75' Lucas Hernandez); Joao Neves (75' Fabian Ruiz), Vitina, Zaire-Emery; Akliouche (46' Dembele), Doué (87' Mayulu), Kvaratskhelia (88' Beraldo). Manager: Luis Enrique


    ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Pau Torres (79' Mings), Maatsen; McGinn (72' Alysson), Joao Gomes (79' Barkley), Kamara (72' Bogarde), Hemmings; Buendia, Madjo (72' Abraham). Manager: Emery


    Referee: Artan (Somalia)

    Bookings: Pau Torres (A), Joao Gomes (A), McGinn (A)

    Sent off:

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