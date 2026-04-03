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Khaled Mahmoud

'A machine and a gentleman' - Luis Diaz reveals what he's learnt from Harry Kane since joining Bayern Munich

H. Kane
L. Diaz
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Luis Diaz has opened up about his burgeoning partnership with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich, hailing the England captain as both a "machine" and a "gentleman". The Colombian winger, who joined the Bavarian giants to form a lethal attacking trident alongside Kane and Michael Olise, revealed the vital lessons he has picked up from the veteran striker during their short time together in Germany.

  • A lethal partnership in Bavaria

    In just eight months since Diaz made the move to join Kane at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich have developed what is arguably the most feared attacking unit in European football. With Olise completing the trio, the German giants have been in devastating form, racking up a staggering 97 goals in the Bundesliga and a further 32 in the Champions League.

    At the heart of this statistical explosion is Kane, who has personally accounted for 48 goals this season. However, Diaz insists that it is not just the Englishman’s finishing that makes him special, but his overall contribution to the team's dynamics and his selfless nature on and off the pitch.

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    High praise for the England captain

    Speaking to ESPN about his experiences working with the former Tottenham man, Diaz was quick to highlight Kane's remarkable work rate and humble personality. The Colombia international noted that despite Kane's status as one of the world's premier forwards, he remains remarkably grounded within the dressing room.

    "Regarding Harry, what he is as a player is truly impressive. He does everything right - he drops deep, wins the ball back, assists, and scores goals. He is a machine and a true gentleman. As a person, he is very calm and doesn't have that ego that many players with such a career might have," Diaz explained.

  • Lessons in composure and focus

    Beyond the technical aspects of the game, Diaz revealed that he has been studying Kane’s mental approach to the sport. In particular, the England captain's ability to remain calm during high-pressure situations has left a lasting impression on the former Liverpool winger, who looks to Kane for guidance when the goals aren't flowing easily.

    "I've learned from him - his ability to always stay focused in difficult moments. When things aren't going well for us upfront, he says 'don't worry, the chance will come and you're going to score'. He tells you that or he does it himself, I've learned a lot from him." Diaz added.

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    Chasing silverware on three fronts

    As the season enters its definitive stretch, the synergy between Diaz and Kane will be vital for Vincent kompany’s side. Bayern are currently cruising toward another Bundesliga title, but their ultimate test lies in the Champions League, where a heavyweight quarter-final clash against Real Madrid awaits. They are also into the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

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