Luis Enrique dodges question on PSG's sneaky tactic to nullify Michael Olise in Champions League semi-final win vs Bayern Munich

In a high-stakes encounter that saw PSG progress to the final, observers were baffled by Safonov’s distribution. Rather than seeking out a teammate, the goalkeeper frequently aimed for the touchline. Recent reports suggest these long balls played by the Russian goalkeeper out of bounds were actually part of a sophisticated blueprint to stifle Vincent Kompany’s attacking transitions.
The strategy involved Safonov deliberately sending the ball into the stands roughly 10 meters past the halfway line. This forced Bayern to restart from a static throw-in, preventing their dangerous forwards from exploiting the space that usually opens up during traditional goal-kick build-ups. It essentially reset the defensive shape of the Parisian side, allowing them to engage in an organized press immediately.