‘Tough one’ - How Liverpool can ensure that Rio Ngumoha plays with no fear as Joe Cole answers wonderkid development & Mohamed Salah replacement questions
- AFP
Ngumoha has enjoyed breakthrough season at Anfield
Ngumoha has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Anfield, taking in 25 appearances across all competitions and opening his Premier League goal account. He is considered to be the hottest of prospects in an era that is seeing more top clubs show considerable faith in youth.
The expectation is that a tricky winger snapped up from Chelsea in 2024 will go on to become a senior superstar that thrills audiences on Merseyside across the next decade and beyond.
Ngumoha does, however, need to be managed with care. He is still learning his trade in a lot of ways and does not need the pressure of filling Salah-shaped boots at this stage of his career. Exciting potential is being unlocked in his game as he continues to play with freedom and a desire to show what he is capable of.
How do Liverpool manage Ngumoha's potential?
Quizzed on how Liverpool go about preserving that mindset, avoiding the threat of reigning any trickery in, former Reds playmaker Cole - who has come out of retirement to make a goal-scoring appearance for Warley FC, Specsavers’ Best Worst Team that registered one win and 18 defeats last season - told GOAL: “I think it's a case of developing. It's about the family unit around him, the structure the club put around him. About not overexposing him, no over-reliance on him. I think that's the responsibility. The club, the family and all the people around the player.
“It's a tough one, but I think we're much more equipped to do that nowadays. We understand a little bit more about developing players' mindset, mentality, what players need. I'm sure Rio has got that. He's exciting to watch as well.”
- Specsavers
Salah preparing to leave Liverpool as a free agent
With Salah set to leave Anfield as a free agent over the summer, as he is released from the final year of his contract, Liverpool require somebody to succeed their 257-goal ‘Egyptian King’.
Cole does not expect that responsibility to be passed in Ngumoha’s direction, with the ex-England international saying: “I think Liverpool, now [Hugo] Ekitike is out for a long time, there's holes there. He's not going to start in the next season, I'm sure. Salah's leaving, so it might be big for him [Ngumoha] to go straight in. I'm sure they'll sign another player who can fit the mould of both of them types of players.
“If you've got that talent in your club, you do have a plan for him. They sit down, they watch him every day. They know the lad's mentality. They know whether they want to put that pressure on him from the start of next season to be the main man at Liverpool. Or do they want to take it off and just keep him developing nicely? Only Arne Slot and his team and the people upstairs will know that.”
Bowen, Pulisic, Gordon: Who will Liverpool sign to replace Salah?
Cole went on to say of Liverpool’s transfer plans when it comes to replacing Salah, with the Reds being linked with several players that boast Premier League experience - such as Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon and Christian Pulisic: “They've been brilliant in the transfer market in the last 15 years, you have to say that.
“Whatever they're doing, I think [Milos] Kerkez and [Jeremie] Frimpong will be better next season. I think [Florian] Wirtz will be better next season. I don't think they need to panic.
“I think they probably need to, rather than go and get their big superstar and spend £150 million on someone, maybe just go and get someone who you know is a good character. The important thing is you're signing players who are capable of playing for a club like Liverpool. That size of club and the expectations. All of them players above, they've produced the goods. There's a lot of talent there still. There's a lot of talent out there.”
Champions League chase: Thrilling finish to 2025-26 campaign
Liverpool have moved into the Premier League’s top four, cementing their standing in the Champions League qualification places - with an eight-point advantage being held over sixth-placed Brighton with four fixtures left to come.
Salah may have no part to play in those, having picked up an untimely injury, but Ngumoha should figure prominently and Cole will be watching on from afar as a thrilling race to the finish in 2025-26 plays out.
Warley FC's transformation is being documented by Specsavers in its ‘Best Worst Team’ YouTube series. Watch Joe Cole in episode 9 and subscribe to the Specsavers’ Best Worst Team YouTube Channel to follow the team's journey.