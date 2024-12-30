Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Why Liverpool & Man City have an advantage over Real Madrid in Martin Zubimendi transfer pursuit - explained

M. Zubimendi

Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly have an advantage over Real Madrid in the pursuit of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

  • Liverpool and Man City are chasing Zubimendi
  • Real Madrid have also shown interest in the player
  • Midfielder is more inclined to play in the Premier League
