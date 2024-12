This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images ‘Wasn’t that hard’ - Martin Zubimendi says he has no regrets about rejecting Liverpool as Real Sociedad star opens up on ‘selfish’ reason for snubbing Arne Slot M. Zubimendi Liverpool Real Sociedad Transfers LaLiga Premier League Martin Zubimendi says it "wasn't that hard of a decision" to turn down Liverpool and stay at Real Sociedad. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool tried to sign Zubimendi

Midfielder turned them down

Real Sociedad ace explains decision Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱