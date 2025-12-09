'Don't make this personal!' - Liverpool fans flood Mohamed Salah's first social media post after explosive interview as disillusioned forward urged to apologise

Salah, who has earned legend status across eight memorable seasons with Liverpool, felt the need to speak out in public after being left on the bench for a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds. That fixture was the third in a row that the 33-year-old winger has found himself named among the substitutes.
The two-time Premier League title winner has claimed that certain people are trying to force him out of Anfield, a matter of months after committing to a two-year contract extension. He has also suggested that his past achievements - which include 250 goals for the Reds - should make him an almost guaranteed starter, regardless of collective struggles for form.