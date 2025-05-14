Florian Wirtz Leverkusen 2025Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool to do battle with Man City & Bayern Munich! Florian Wirtz visits Reds' training facilities as Bayer Leverkusen star weighs up transfer decision

F. WirtzLiverpoolBayern MunichPremier LeagueManchester CityBundesligaBayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are set to rival Manchester City & Bayern Munich for Florian Wirtz, with the Bayer Leverkusen star visiting the Reds' training facilities.

  • Liverpool join the race for Wirtz
  • Man City & Bayern are also vying for his services
  • German allegedly visited Reds' training centre
