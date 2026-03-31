'Very aggressive and pretty technical' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman explains why she's handed 17-year-old Erica Parkinson a first senior England call-up for games with Spain & Iceland

There was a lot to unpick from Wiegman's latest England squad. Leah Williamson was included, despite not featuring in any of Arsenal's last three games due to a hamstring issue, while Beth Mead also returned after missing the last camp with a shin problem. There was no such positive injury luck for Ella Toone, Aggie Beever-Jones or Grace Clinton, however, as all three missed out due to ongoing issues.
That, though, paved the way for a new face to make the cut, as Wiegman named Parkinson to her squad for the first time. Despite being just 17 years old, the young attacking midfielder has been playing regular senior football in Portugal's top-flight for three seasons, with Valadares Gaia, and she has also been with England's Under-23s in the most recent international breaks. Now, she gets to make another big step up into the Lionesses' senior team.