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Lionel Messi risks MLS suspension after clash with Quinn Sullivan in Inter Miami's draw at Philadelphia Union
Tempers flare across pitch
A high-intensity 2-2 draw between Miami and Union saw tensions boil over during a heated second half. Messi, who had earlier found the net, became embroiled in an off-the-ball altercation with Quinn Sullivan as the Herons pushed to regain the lead. Although Quinn's younger brother Cavan Sullivan was later sent off in stoppage time following a separate clash with Yannick Bright, the incident involving the Argentine icon remained the main talking point.
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Offfield scrutiny follows altercation
On-pitch friction escalated rapidly after Union drew level and confrontations between both sets of players grew increasingly frequent. Video footage circulating across social media showed Messi striking the back of Quinn's head with an open hand before the pair squared up. The match referee took no action against the Miami captain at the time, leaving the altercation open to retrospective review by league officials.
Independent review assesses conduct
The MLS Disciplinary Committee now possesses full authority to examine the match footage and determine whether retrospective sanctions are warranted against the former Barcelona forward. If found guilty of violent conduct away from the ball, Messi could be hit with a financial fine or a one-match suspension. Losing their talismanic playmaker would represent a significant blow to the Herons as they look to mount a sustained push at the top of the Eastern Conference.
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Upcoming schedule tests focus
Miami now face an anxious wait for the league's verdict as they look to build momentum in the second half of the season. Guillermo Hoyos must keep his squad focused and block out the noise surrounding the disciplinary threat hanging over their talisman. Messi's availability will dictate tactical plans as the Herons gear up for a crucial run of MLS fixtures.
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