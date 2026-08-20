Lionel Messi found the back of the net once again, but this time the goal carried a special significance. It was his first since the death of his father Jorge Messi, and it came during Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union in the American league in the early hours of Thursday.

Jorge Messi, father of the former Argentina captain and his agent for many years, had passed away on 8 August this month at the age of 68, in the Argentine city of Rosario.

The Argentine wasted no time leaving his mark at Subaru Park. He scored Inter Miami's second goal in the 26th minute, running into the penalty area before finishing with a powerful left-footed shot that settled into the net. Yet he could not lead his team back to winning ways, the match ending all square.



That goal was not his only contribution. Messi also played a key role in his team's opener, providing a fine pass to Luis Suarez, who sent a headed cross to his teammate Benter to score.

The draw halted a run of three consecutive defeats for Inter Miami, holders of the Leagues Cup title, as the team searched to restore its balance in the competition.



At 39, Messi raised his tally to 13 goals this season, moving a further step closer to the top of the American league's Golden Boot race. He now sits just one goal behind Dallas striker Petar Musa, the current leader.

Messi was crowned the league's top scorer last season, and he continues to fight for the title this year despite his advancing age and the difficult personal circumstances surrounding his return to the pitch.

Following his father's death, Messi had sent a moving message affirming the extent of his influence on his career and his life. Now he is back on the green rectangle, finding his way to the net once again.



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