Cole Palmer ChelseaGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo target set for Cole Palmer as Chelsea sensation told how to earn legendary status

C. PalmerChelseaPremier LeagueL. MessiC. Ronaldo

Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer has been told how to emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in order to earn legendary status.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Palmer found the back of the net 25 times last season
  • Also started new season brightly
  • Gallas wants Palmer to maintain consistency over a decade
Follow GOAL's official WhatsApp channel!
Join now
Article continues below