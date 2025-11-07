Lionel Messi x Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami? CR7 'would love to go there' but Hollywood considered to be a more likely MLS landing spot for Portuguese GOAT

Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr. He has committed to a contract in the Middle East through to the summer of 2027. He recently told Piers Morgan that retirement is not too far off, with his top target of reaching 1,000 goals now very much within reach.
It has, however, been claimed that Ronaldo could play on beyond the age of 42. He has seen eternal rival Messi pen a new deal in the United States that will keep him on Inter Miami’s books through 2028.
Messi and Ronaldo spent several years on opposing sides of the fierce Clasico divide in La Liga, as they turned out for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, but have never graced the same club. Fans around the world would like to see that happen before boots are hung up for the final time.