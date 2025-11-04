Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate branded 'sad' as Al-Nassr star's former Man Utd team-mate admits World Cup win could make Portugal captain the undisputed GOAT

Neither is showing any sign of slowing down at present, with new contracts being committed to. Ronaldo has extended his deal at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr through to the summer of 2027, while Messi is now tied to terms at MLS outfit Inter Miami through 2028.
Two legends of the game are expected to grace next summer’s World Cup with Portugal and Argentina respectively, with their sights being set on the ultimate prize. Fans across the globe will be glued to that duel on American, Canadian and Mexican soil.