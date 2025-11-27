Lamine Yamal told he will never overtake Lionel Messi because he does not have same 'obsession' with football as Barcelona legend & his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Yamal lost his duel against Spanish national team-mate Marc Cucurella comprehensively on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge, with the left-back keeping his word. "I'll try to make things as difficult as possible for him," the left-back joked in September when talking about the matchup.
Even with his steady return of goals and assists, there’s been a subtle – but unmistakable – dip in the influence Yamal exerts on games this season. Granted, his performances have been affected after being diagnosed with pubalgia, with has prevented the 2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up from gaining the necessary rhythm.
However, over the past four months, he has made headlines for the wrong reasons more often than the right ones. He received severe backlash for his wild 18th birthday bash in July. Then, he accused eternal rivals Real Madrid of stealing and complaining.