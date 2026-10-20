Second time lucky? Kylian Mbappe to transfer claim made by ex-Arsenal star who formed part of talks when Real Madrid forward came ‘very close’ to joining Gunners

Asked if Mbappe could add his name to that illustrious list at some point, ex-Gunners and Monaco star Grimandi - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “We were very close to signing him when he was 17 years old. We met him at his home and we met his parents. He was out of control with Monaco six months later.

“To be honest with you, I thought it was done when we left the house of Kylian and his parents. He was a very young player. Arsene didn't know him because he was not playing in the first team at that time.

“I think he has a special connection with Arsenal because we have known him for so long. But the problem now, he plays for Real Madrid. I cannot see a player leaving Madrid to come to Arsenal.

“I would love it because I heard so many bad things about him. Sometimes in France they complain about his attitude, they complain about other things. But he is the best player. He is the best French player. Every time when he plays a game in the World Cup, he was the best scorer. In Spain he is the best scorer as well.

“I would love it to happen but I cannot see Kylian leaving Madrid to come to Arsenal. It would be of course a fantastic option for Arsenal.”