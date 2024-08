Kylian Mbappe labelled 'Eden Hazard 2.0' as fans ridicule Real Madrid star for 'biblical stinker' on La Liga debut as Carlo Ancelotti's team limp to 1-1 draw at Mallorca Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Mallorca vs Real Madrid Mallorca LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe was ridiculed by fans after failing to score on his La Liga debut for Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca.