Prime minister Keir Starmer calls for Arsenal's Champions League final clash vs PSG to be made free-to-air in UK

In a direct appeal to broadcasters, Sir Starmer has expressed his disappointment over the decision to keep the Champions League final behind a subscription. The UK Prime Minister, a well-known Arsenal supporter, has written to TNT Sports executives to urge a change in policy, noting that every final since the competition's rebranding in 1992 has previously been available for free.
In a letter to TNT executives, Starmer wrote: "I was saddened to see that, for the first time since the competition started 34 years ago, TNT Sports has decided that [the fixture] will not be free to watch for football supporters here in the UK. The Champions League is the biggest club football competition in the world and rightly means a lot to fans in this country - the home of football."